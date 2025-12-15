Director Rob Reiner & Wife Michele Singer Stabbed To Death In Home

Source: KENT NISHIMURA / Getty

Acclaimed director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, police and multiple sources confirmed. The couple suffered fatal stab wounds, and authorities are investigating the deaths as a possible double homicide.

Firefighters responded around 3:30 p.m. to a medical aid call at the couple’s Brentwood residence, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They discovered both victims inside the house. Rob Reiner was 78 and Michele Singer Reiner was 68.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division is leading the investigation. Police officials have described the case as an apparent homicide. As of Monday morning, no official suspect had been publicly named by the LAPD.

The Reiner family released a statement expressing their heartbreak and asking for privacy during this difficult time. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the family said.

Rob Reiner rose to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the sitcom All in the Family and went on to become a celebrated director. His body of work includes beloved films such as This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, Stand by Me, and When Harry Met Sally….

Michele Singer Reiner was a respected photographer and producer. The couple married in 1989 and shared three children.

Friends, peers, and public officials have begun to react with shock and grief. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the deaths a “devastating loss for our city and our country.”

This remains a developing story. Police continue to gather evidence and have asked the public for any information that could assist their investigation.

