MAGA Barbie: Nicki Minaj Doubles Down On Dissing Gavin Newsom Over His Support Of Transgender Youth

Nicki Minaj‘s MAGA mission went from alignment with the Trump administration’s messaging to waging a war online with California Governor Gavin Newsom over his support of transgender youth: “Not even a trans adult would run on that,” she snapped.

The digital sparring between Nicki and Newsom began in earnest when the rapper latched onto a recent comment by the governor. Newsom, while discussing his long record of pro-trans legislation and advocacy, made a remark about wanting “to see trans kids,” which he framed as an expression of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, Minaj seized on the wording to launch a public attack. Responding on social media, Minaj wrote: “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids…GavOUT.”

Nicki Minaj And Gavin Newsom: MAGA Messaging And Online Attacks

Minaj’s attack on Newsom’s stance on trans youth is part of a larger, noticeable pivot toward the MAGA movement. According to Blast, earlier in the year, the rapper drew intense criticism after she appeared to implicitly endorse the Trump administration’s agenda by reposting an official White House TikTok video set to her 2012 hit, “Va Va Voom.” The video, promoting Trump’s priorities, included anti-trans and anti-immigrant messaging, such as: “No men in women’s sports,” and “Criminal illegals are being deported.”

The alignment deepened after Minaj spoke at the United Nations in November 2025. As previously reported, she discussed what she characterized as the persecution of Christians in Nigeria and publicly thanked Donald Trump for his leadership on the issue. She later tweeted: “United Nations was a MAGA Flex. Trump on da text. Yall should be afraid of what I’m gon do next,” seemingly declaring her political allegiance.

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Gavin Newsom escalated further when Newsom posted an Instagram reel highlighting the friendship between Donald Trump and deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, using Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Hiss,” as the soundtrack—a song that famously contains a diss toward Minaj. The Queen then questioned Newsom on X, referring to him as “scum” and making jabs about his “lace front” and “salt and pepper” hair.

Minaj’s move to amplify anti-immigrant rhetoric has been particularly criticized as hypocritical, given her own history. Critics were quick to point out that the rapper was brought to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago illegally when she was just five years old, a fact she has publicly acknowledged.

Despite Newsom’s long legislative record as a prominent LGBTQ+ ally, including signing bills to strengthen protections for transgender Californians, Minaj is relentlessly challenging his credibility. She continued her mockery of Newsom by saying, “I think Gavvy’s still transitioning” and “He thinks he’s Tom Cruise only difference is, his next mission IS impossible.” The ongoing, chaotic social media feud solidifies the rapper’s position in the political spotlight, a position she is using to target one of the Democratic Party’s most visible figures.

