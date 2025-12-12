LL COOL J to headline free New Year’s Eve concert in Philadelphia

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Philadelphia is set to ring in 2026 with a spectacular free New Year’s Eve concert headlined by hip-hop legend LL COOL J. The event will take place on the iconic Benjamin Franklin Parkway, featuring a star-studded lineup and a midnight fireworks display.

The concert, announced by the City of Philadelphia, will begin at 8 p.m. on December 31, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Joining LL COOL J on stage will be special guests, including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Grammy-winning musician Adam Blackstone, hard rock band Dorothy, and Technician the DJ. This celebration also marks the kickoff of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, making it a historic and festive occasion.

Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed her excitement, stating, “Philadelphia is thrilled to welcome everyone to our vibrant city as we celebrate New Year’s Eve and kick off the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence. This free concert and fireworks showcase the incredible spirit of our community and the cultural legacy that Philadelphia embodies.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LL COOL J, known for hits like “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rock the Bells,” and “Around the Way Girl,” shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying, “Philly, don’t call it a comeback. We’ve got unfinished business. Shout out to the Mayor for the invitation! Meet me on the Oval this New Year’s Eve as we bring in 2026—live.”

This announcement comes after LL COOL J’s decision to step back from performing at Philadelphia’s Wawa Welcome America Fourth of July concert earlier this year, in solidarity with the city’s municipal workers union, AFSCME District Council 33, during their strike.

RELATED: LL COOL J Dropped Out Of Wawa Welcome America Due To Union Strike

The event, produced by ESM Productions, promises to be a night to remember, blending music, community, and celebration. As the clock strikes midnight, fireworks will light up the Philadelphia skyline, capping off an unforgettable evening.

MORE LL COOL J READS:

RELATED: LL Cool J Hosted A Book Signing For His Coffee Table Book Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

RELATED: Hip-Hop Classics That Sampled Quincy Jones

RELATED: Six Standout Moments From The 2025 MTV VMAs

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025