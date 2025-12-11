Source: Deagreez / Getty

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become the unofficial uniform of the holiday season, especially among millennials and Gen Z. What started as a fun, slightly tacky fashion choice has transformed into an entire cultural moment. Check out the ugly Christmas sweaters guaranteed to get you side-eyed by grandma inside.

Ugly Christmas sweaters have become a cultural craze. There are office competitions, family photo themes, and even full-on December parties dedicated to showcasing the most outrageous knitwear known to mankind. But no matter how much the world embraces these sweaters, there is always one person you can count on to have something to say about it: Grandma.

Before ugly Christmas sweaters became the staple they are today, they actually had a pretty wholesome origin. According to Time, holiday sweaters first became popular in the 1950s when families wanted festive matching outfits for Christmas cards. These sweaters were cute and cozy, not chaotic. But by the 1980s, TV characters and sitcom dads helped turn them into something bigger and bolder. As fashion trends shifted over time, sweaters went from intentionally festive to ironically over-the-top, creating the “ugly sweater” wave we know today.

The modern ugly Christmas sweater is all about excess. Bright clashing colors, giant felt appliqués, googly eyes, pom-poms, sequins, fake lights, cartoon reindeer, glitter that leaves a trail everywhere you go, and graphics that make your relatives question what kind of Christmas spirit you are actually channeling. Smithsonian Magazine notes that the shift into ironic, exaggerated designs is what made the sweaters a true pop-culture phenomenon, especially once themed parties became mainstream.

Today, the uglier the sweater, the better. Brands compete to make the wildest patterns imaginable, and the internet rewards the most outrageous ones with viral fame. But even with their popularity, these sweaters still have the unique ability to earn you a slow, dramatic stare from the elders in your family. You know the one. It is the look that says, “Why would you leave the house wearing that?” followed by a quiet prayer that you will eventually rediscover your fashion sense.

Before you dive into our gallery, remember that wearing an ugly sweater is really about joy. It is about leaning into the silliness of the season, embracing nostalgia, and letting your outfit bring a little laughter to the room. Even if Grandma is side-eyeing you from across the living room, trust that deep down she appreciates the festive effort. Maybe.

Now that you know the history and the vibe, get ready for the ultimate roundup of ugly Christmas sweaters guaranteed to turn heads at every holiday gathering.