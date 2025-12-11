Gregory Shamus

ANN ARBOR, Ind.– Sherrone Moore, the former head coach of Michigan football, has been fired and arrested in a scandal that has rocked the program.

Moore was dismissed on December 10, 2025, after a university investigation revealed he had violated institutional policies by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel stated that the evidence was credible and necessitated immediate termination.

Hours after his firing, Moore was detained by Pittsfield Township Police in connection with an alleged assault.

Authorities responded to a report of the incident near Ann Arbor and confirmed that Moore was taken into custody and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

While details of the alleged assault remain under investigation, police emphasized that the incident was not random and posed no ongoing threat to the community.

Moore’s dismissal marks a dramatic fall from grace for the 39-year-old coach, who had led the Wolverines to a 9-3 season and a berth in the Citrus Bowl.

His tenure as head coach began after Jim Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL, and he had been a key figure in Michigan’s recent success, including their 2023 national championship.

However, Moore’s time at Michigan was also marred by controversy, including his involvement in a sign-stealing scandal that led to multiple suspensions.

The fallout from Moore’s firing and arrest has left the Michigan football program in turmoil.

Associate coach Biff Poggi has been named interim head coach as the team prepares for its bowl game against Texas.

Meanwhile, the university faces the challenge of finding a new leader to guide the program through this crisis.

This scandal has not only ended Moore’s promising coaching career but also cast a shadow over Michigan football, raising questions about leadership and accountability within the program.

Sherrone Moore Fired and Arrested: Scandal Shakes Michigan Football was originally published on wibc.com