Eagles ‘Positivity Rabbit’ has been removed from the locker room after just 4 days

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have removed their “Positivity Rabbit” from the locker room after just four days, following a disappointing 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The rabbit, a large and quirky addition meant to boost morale during a three-game losing streak, became a short-lived experiment in team-building.

The “Positivity Rabbit” was introduced as a lighthearted attempt to improve the team’s energy and camaraderie. However, the timing of its removal coincided with a game that saw quarterback Jalen Hurts endure one of the worst performances of his career, turning the ball over five times, including a game-ending interception in overtime. The loss marked the Eagles’ third consecutive defeat, leaving fans and analysts questioning the team’s direction.

The rabbit’s presence drew comparisons to the comedic antics in the 1989 film Major League, where a cardboard cutout served as a motivational tool. Unfortunately, the rabbit failed to inspire a turnaround for the Eagles, whose offense has struggled significantly in recent weeks. Once a dominant force, the team now ranks 22nd in rushing yards per game and has seen a sharp increase in turnovers.

Running back Saquon Barkley hinted at deeper issues within the team, describing the sideline vibes as “awful” despite positive energy during practices and meetings. The rabbit’s removal appears to be a symbolic gesture, as the Eagles search for more substantial solutions to their on-field struggles.

