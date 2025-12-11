Australia Becomes First Country To Ban Social Media Use For Kids

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Australia has become the first country in the world to ban children under 16 from using major social media platforms. The new law requires companies such as Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat to close accounts belonging to users who cannot prove they meet the age requirement. The government says the goal is to protect young people from online harm.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the law was created in response to rising concerns about mental health. He said many children face pressure from constant online activity. He also noted that social media can expose kids to bullying, predators, and addictive content. Albanese said the ban is meant to give families more control and create safer childhoods.

Under the new rules, platforms must verify a user’s age through approved technology. Companies that fail to follow the law could face major fines. The government plans to audit platforms in the coming months to make sure they comply. Officials say they will work with schools and parents to help children adjust to the change.

Tech companies have expressed mixed reactions. Some say they support efforts to protect children. Others argue that the rules may be too strict. They say age-verification tools are still developing and may raise privacy issues. Despite these concerns, companies must now begin shutting down accounts linked to users under 16.

Many parents welcomed the decision. Some said they had trouble limiting their children’s online time. They believe the ban will reduce stress and encourage healthier habits. But some teenagers say the law is unfair. They argue that social media helps them stay connected with friends.

Australia’s move is being watched by governments around the world. Lawmakers in Europe and North America are studying the policy. They may consider similar steps if the ban is successful. The government says it will review the law after one year to see its impact.

