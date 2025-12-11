Stallone’s Change Of Heart Keeps Rocky Statue In Philly

Source: Nicolò Campo / Getty

Philadelphia officials confirmed today that the iconic Rocky statue will remain in its familiar spot outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The announcement comes after actor Sylvester Stallone had a change of heart about earlier discussions to potentially relocate the statue.

City leaders said the conversation began months ago when Stallone expressed interest in moving the statue to a new site connected to upcoming film projects. At the time, he felt the statue might work better in a location focused more on entertainment and tourism. The idea prompted debates among residents, fans, and museum visitors.

But in a recent statement, Stallone said he realized how important the statue was to the city and to people who visit from around the world. He said he heard from fans who told him the statue inspired them during hard times. Stallone added that seeing how deeply people cared convinced him to keep it right where it is.

Philadelphia officials said they were glad to hear Stallone’s updated view. They said the statue has become part of the city’s identity. Many tourists climb the museum steps to re-create Rocky’s famous run and then take photos at the bronze figure nearby. City representatives noted that the statue draws thousands of visitors each week.

Local businesses also welcomed the decision. Owners of nearby cafes and shops said people often stop by after visiting the museum and the statue. They said it would have been a loss if the sculpture had moved to another part of the city.

For many Philadelphians, the statue represents more than just a movie moment. They say it stands for determination and hope. With Stallone’s new support, the city says the statue will remain a symbol of that spirit for years to come.

