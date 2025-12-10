Philly’s Federal Courthouse Has Been Vandalized, According to Police

Source: tarnrit / Getty

Two windows at the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse in Center City, Philadelphia, were smashed late Monday night, December 8, 2025, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a cobblestone brick was used to break the glass at the courthouse’s front entrance on Market Street, between 6th and 7th Streets.

The brick, left at the scene, is now part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying the individual responsible. Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark stated that it is unclear whether the act was targeted or random. Investigators are also exploring potential connections to another report of vandalism in Old City, which occurred around the same time.

The James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse is a significant federal building where many of the region’s civil and criminal cases are heard. It also houses the Third Circuit Court of Appeals. The damaged windows have since been boarded up, but the incident has raised concerns about security and the motives behind the act.

No arrests have been made as of now, and federal authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philly Loses Federal Grants; Hundreds of Public Health Jobs at Risk

RELATED: The Riyaadh Sumpter Story: 20 Year Old Beats Open-Carry Ban in Philadelphia

RELATED: Tempers flare at Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner’s town hall on possible Trump National Guard deployment to city

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025