Teyana Taylor & Michael B Jordan Land Golden Globe Nominations

The first wave of nominations for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards stirred major excitement Monday, as two celebrated talents — Teyana Taylor and Michael B. Jordan — each earned their first-ever Globe nods, according to the official list released today.

Taylor was recognized for her supporting role in One Battle After Another, landing the nomination for Best Supporting Actress — a significant milestone after her career journey from music to acting. Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan earned a nod for Best Actor in a Drama for his transformative dual-role performance in Sinners — a dramatic, unnerving vampire-era film that’s already making waves among awards season frontrunners.

This year’s Golden Globe nominations continue to be dominated by two powerhouse films. One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations, including acting bids for its ensemble cast and recognition for its direction and screenplay. At the same time, Sinners attracts attention across categories, underscoring its weight in both performance and cinematic ambition.

Taylor responded to the news with emotional gratitude, calling the nomination a dream realized and crediting the cast, crew, and director for helping bring the film to life. Jordan — whose work in Sinners has drawn critical acclaim — also shared his thanks, praising the fearless vision of director Ryan Coogler and the bold storytelling that underpins the film.

As the industry looks ahead to the televised awards ceremony slated for January 11, 2026, Taylor and Jordan’s nominations mark a significant moment: a public acknowledgement not only of their talent, but of their evolving craft. For both, this first Golden Globe nod is not just recognition — it’s a milestone.

