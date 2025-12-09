Kehlani Opens Up About Full Custody & No Contact With Baby Daddy

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

In a moment of striking clarity and calm, Kehlani is setting the record straight about one of the most emotionally charged chapters of her life. The Grammy-nominated singer, known for her confessional songwriting and spiritual grounding, has confirmed that she now has full legal custody of her daughter, Adeya Nomi—an outcome she describes as both stabilizing and deeply protective.

The revelation came during a recent interview, where Kehlani spoke with a quiet resolve about the responsibility she carries as a mother. What she didn’t gloss over, however, was the complicated circumstance surrounding Adeya’s father, Javaughn Young-

White. Following months of legal friction and a wave of unsettling public allegations—including claims that Kehlani was influenced by a “cult”—the singer says communication between the two has completely ceased.

The accusations, which erupted earlier this year, were a sharp contrast to the grounded, thoughtful image Kehlani has cultivated. She describes the claims as not only false, but profoundly damaging. For her, the priority was—and continues to be—shielding her daughter from chaos. “My focus has always been Adeya’s safety,” she has emphasized, a statement that aligns with the court’s decision to grant her full custody.

Behind the headlines and online commentary lies a mother determined to rebuild peace. Those close to her say she’s been intentional about creating a nurturing, private environment for her daughter, far away from the noise of public speculation.

For Kehlani, this chapter is less about controversy and more about realignment. It’s about reclaiming stability, redefining boundaries, and returning to what she’s always done best—living authentically, even when the world is watching.

