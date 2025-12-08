Source: Reach Media / other

The cast of Fox Soul’s hit show, “A Flavor,” brought their entrepreneurial fire and dynamic personalities to The Morning Hustle radio show, giving listeners an inside look at their journey. The show, which spotlights successful Black women in the food industry, features restaurateurs Kechia Matadin, Shema Fulton, and Tarryn Rutherford. During the lively conversation, the trio shared how they were individually selected by a producer who saw the magic in their diverse brands and personalities.



✕

Diving into their motivations, Fulton revealed she initially hesitated to join the show due to privacy concerns but was won over by the unique opportunity to collaborate with other powerful women in her field. The discussion also touched on the realities of being single, successful Black women, a topic that resonated deeply with the hosts and audience. The cast explored the challenges and perceptions that come with being a “boss,” offering authentic perspectives on love and partnership.

The women also chopped it up about restaurant industry trends, laughing about the wave of “grass walls” in Atlanta establishments and the constant need to innovate. A key moment came when discussing customer service, with Rutherford sharing her philosophy of speaking to a customer’s “spirit” to de-escalate situations. This powerful approach highlighted their commitment to community and humility.

The conversation with cast helped to shine a light on the hardworking women behind the scenes of the Atlanta dining community. ‘A Flavor’ is now airing on Fox Soul.

RELATED STORIES:

Chicago’s Just Nesh Named Hustler of the Week, Talks New Comedy Special & Industry Challenges

YFN Lucci Gets Real on The Morning Hustle: Young Thug, Prison, Growth, and Making a Comeback

The Morning Hustle & Harolds Chicken and Ice Bar Unite to Serve Atlanta Community

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

‘A Flavor’ Cast on Atlanta Restaurant Scene, Dating, & New Show was originally published on themorninghustle.com