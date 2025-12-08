Tamar Braxton & Taye Diggs To Lead Upcoming Tubi Thriller ‘Stepfather’

Source:

Tubi is expanding its slate of original films with the casting of Tamar Braxton and Taye Diggs as the leads in its upcoming psychological thriller Stepfather. The streaming service confirmed the project this week, signaling its continued push into high-profile, star-driven content designed to compete in an increasingly crowded digital entertainment landscape.

The film centers on a blended family whose attempt at a fresh start takes a dark turn when unsettling behavior and unexplained incidents raise questions about whom they can trust. Braxton is set to portray a newly remarried mother who becomes caught between protecting her children and confronting truths she is not prepared to face. Diggs will take on the role of the charismatic yet enigmatic stepfather whose arrival triggers the unfolding tension. The project will reportedly blend elements of suspense, domestic drama, and psychological mystery.

Production is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with filming expected to take place in multiple locations along the East Coast. Tubi executives say the film aims to capture the audience interest that has fueled the platform’s recent growth, particularly in the thriller and true-crime genres. The casting of Braxton and Diggs—both widely recognized for their work in film, television, and music—reflects the streamer’s strategy of pairing well-known talent with genre-driven storytelling.

Industry observers note that the move represents a continued trend among free, ad-supported platforms seeking to distinguish themselves through original programming. For Braxton, the film marks another major acting role alongside her established career in music and reality television. For Diggs, Stepfather adds to a long list of dramatic performances that have defined his decades-long presence on screen.

Tubi is expected to release additional casting details and a premiere date later this year. With production ramping up and fan anticipation growing, Stepfather is already shaping up to be one of the platform’s most talked-about releases.

