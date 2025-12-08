More Than 200,000 Power Banks Sold On Amazon Recalled For Fires

Source: Pawel Kacperek / Getty

More than 200,000 portable power banks sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled after federal safety officials warned that the devices can overheat, ignite, and cause serious burn injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall on Tuesday, urging consumers to immediately stop using the affected models and store them away from flammable materials.

According to the agency, the power banks contain a battery defect that can trigger sudden overheating during charging or regular use. Several customers reported incidents in which the devices began smoking or catching fire, including at least two cases that resulted in minor burn injuries. Property damage from melting plastic and scorched surfaces has also been reported.

The recalled units were sold under multiple brand names, most of them inexpensive, high-capacity chargers marketed for travel and emergency use. While the products were available in various colors and sizes, all were manufactured by the same supplier before being distributed through Amazon’s marketplace.

Amazon has begun notifying customers who purchased the power banks and is offering full refunds. The CPSC is also encouraging consumers to check their order histories and compare model numbers to ensure they are not using a recalled charger. Anyone who still owns one of the devices should stop using it immediately and follow the return instructions provided through Amazon’s recall portal.

Safety officials say the incident highlights a growing concern over unregulated or poorly tested lithium-ion battery products, which are increasingly common in consumer electronics. Fire departments across the country have reported a rise in battery-related fires, prompting renewed calls for stronger oversight of imported devices.

As the recall expands, consumer advocates are urging shoppers to look for chargers certified by recognized testing laboratories and to avoid low-cost brands that may not meet U.S. safety standards. The CPSC says its investigation into the defective batteries is ongoing.

