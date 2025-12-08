Tragic N.J. Turnpike Crash in East Windsor Leaves Three Dead, Philadelphia Man Injured

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

A devastating crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Windsor Township has resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left one man from Philadelphia with serious injuries. State Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident, which brought traffic to a standstill and has left a community in mourning.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes of the turnpike near milepost 65. According to preliminary reports from authorities, the multi-vehicle accident happened in the early hours of the morning. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, where they found a scene of immense destruction. Three people were pronounced dead at the location. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of their families.

A fourth individual, a man from Philadelphia, was found with serious injuries and was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been publicly released. The specifics of how the crash unfolded are still under active investigation by the New Jersey State Police. Officials have not yet commented on potential causes, such as speed, weather conditions, or other contributing factors.

The crash caused major disruptions for commuters, with authorities shutting down several southbound lanes for hours to conduct their investigation and clear the wreckage. Traffic was diverted, leading to significant delays throughout the morning. The roadway has since been reopened.

As investigators work to piece together the events that led to this tragedy, the focus remains on the families affected by this sudden and heartbreaking loss.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

