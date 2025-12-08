PEW announces a new leadership and millions in grants for Philly

Source: AbraCG / Getty

The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage has announced a transformative moment for Philadelphia’s arts and culture scene. On December 8, 2025, the organization revealed Christina Vassallo as its new executive director, effective January 5, 2026, and unveiled $8.6 million in grants to support 44 local artists and cultural organizations.

Christina Vassallo: A Visionary Leader

Christina Vassallo, a seasoned arts leader, will succeed Paula Marincola, who served as the center’s founding director for 17 years. Vassallo brings a wealth of experience, having previously led the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Philadelphia and the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati. Her leadership is expected to enhance the center’s dual role as a grantmaker and a hub for innovative ideas. Vassallo expressed her excitement about returning to Philadelphia, emphasizing her commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive arts community.

$8.6 Million in Grants: A Boost for Local Arts

The Pew Center’s latest funding round includes grants for a wide range of projects, from theater productions and public art installations to historical exhibitions and concerts. Notably, six projects will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, reflecting Philadelphia’s pivotal role in the nation’s history. Highlights include:

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History : Exploring 18th-century Jewish experiences during the American Revolution.

: Exploring 18th-century Jewish experiences during the American Revolution. WXPN : Commissioning 12 original anthems on independence, performed in a concert series and released on vinyl.

: Commissioning 12 original anthems on independence, performed in a concert series and released on vinyl. Orchestra 2001: Presenting contemporary classical music concerts interpreting constitutional amendments.

Supporting Artists and Innovation

The grants also include $1 million in unrestricted fellowships for 12 local artists, providing financial support and professional development opportunities. Additionally, the center expanded its “Evolving Futures” program, awarding planning grants to organizations like the Fabric Workshop and Museum and the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia to develop sustainable business models.

A New Chapter for Philadelphia’s Arts

Under Vassallo’s leadership, the Pew Center aims to deepen its impact on the region’s cultural ecosystem. Donna Frisby-Greenwood, senior vice president at Pew Charitable Trusts, praised Vassallo’s strategic vision and understanding of Philadelphia’s arts community. As the city prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, the center’s investments promise to enrich public life and highlight the region’s creative vitality.

This announcement marks a significant step forward for Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector, ensuring its resilience and growth in the years to come.

