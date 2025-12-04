Food Recall Alert: Metal Bits Found In Shredded Cheeses Sold In Pennsylvania

Source: Edith Polverini / Getty

A public health alert has been issued for several popular brands of shredded cheese after consumers reported finding metal bits in the products. The recall affects cheeses sold at major grocery retailers across 31 states — including Pennsylvania — prompting an immediate warning for households to check their refrigerators.

The recall, initiated by cheese manufacturer Associated Milk Producers Inc., involves various shredded cheese products distributed under different brand names. Key retailers where the affected items were sold include Wegmans and other grocery stores. The products in question are 8-ounce bags of Wegmans Italian Blend Shredded Cheese, Wegmans Shredded Mild Cheddar Cheese, and Wegmans Shredded Colby Jack Cheese with specific “best by” dates. Consumers are urged to carefully check the packaging details for lot numbers and expiration dates to determine if their purchase is part of the recall.

Source: Veni vidi…shoot / Getty

The discovery of foreign materials like metal in food products poses a significant health risk. Ingesting metal fragments can lead to serious injuries, including cuts to the mouth and throat, dental damage, or internal injuries to the digestive tract. Officials have strongly advised against consuming any of the recalled cheeses. The potential for injury makes it critical for consumers to take this warning seriously and dispose of the products immediately.

In response to the contamination reports, Associated Milk Producers Inc. has voluntarily recalled the affected batches of cheese. The company is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the source of the contamination and ensure no other products are at risk. Retailers have also been instructed to remove the specified cheese products from their shelves to prevent further sales.

If you have purchased any of the recalled shredded cheese products, do not eat them. The FDA advises consumers to either throw the products away or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Anyone who may have consumed the affected cheese and is experiencing symptoms or has health concerns should contact their healthcare provider right away. For a complete list of the recalled products, check the official FDA recall website or the retailer’s customer service announcements.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025