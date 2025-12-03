New Philadelphia Law Aims To Lower Price Of Moving Into Apartments

Source: Nuttawan Jayawan / Getty

A new law known as the Move-In Affordability Plan is now in effect in Philadelphia, with the goal of reducing the financial burden many renters face when signing a lease. The legislation, passed by the Philadelphia City Council and sponsored by Rue Landau, introduces major caps on upfront costs including application fees and security deposits.

Under the new rules, rental application fees are capped at $50 or less — a stark contrast to prior fees that often ranged much higher. Additionally, renters will be permitted to pay their security deposits in installments rather than a single lump sum, if the landlord manages three or more units.

For many prospective tenants, these changes mark a meaningful reduction in the cost to move in. Before the law, a typical deposit requirement plus upfront application fees and first-month rent could total thousands of dollars — often prohibitively expensive for low-income renters, seniors, or those transitioning out of homelessness.

Love Work? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Supporters of the legislation — including renter-advocacy organizations and tenant-rights attorneys — argue that these reforms will make renting more accessible. Landlords may no longer demand large sums upfront, which frequently deter potential renters or force families to delay moving.

Critics, particularly some smaller landlords, have voiced concerns. Because the law requires compliance only from landlords managing three or more units, those owning one or two rentals are exempt. There is also worry that the installment option could complicate cash-flow or increase risk for property owners.

Despite those reservations, the new law stands to ease a major barrier to securing housing in Philadelphia — particularly for those with limited savings. Many renters are now hopeful that the financial hurdle of moving in will no longer stand in the way of finding a new home.

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025