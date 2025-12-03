Quinta Brunson Donates $20K so Philly Students can do this

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson continues to show love to her hometown, proving she’s not just writing about Philly schools—she’s investing in them. The Emmy-winning actress recently donated $20,000 to a fundraising campaign dedicated to sending Philadelphia students on more field trips, ensuring our youth get the hands-on learning experiences they deserve.

The donation went to a GoFundMe campaign launched by a Philadelphia teacher who wanted to expand horizons for her students. Brunson’s contribution wasn’t just a drop in the bucket; it cleared the teachers entire wishlist, demonstrating the kind of direct community impact that changes lives for students in underfunded districts.

Brunson’s connection to Philadelphia runs deep. Before she was winning Golden Globes and breaking records, she was a student in the very system she now champions. Her hit show, Abbott Elementary, has been praised for its authentic, hilarious, and often heart-tugging depiction of teachers working miracles with limited resources. But this move shows that her advocacy goes beyond the screen. She understands that while TV shows bring awareness, cash brings change.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Field trips are often the first thing cut when budgets get tight, yet they are essential for holistic learning for students, as they immerse themselves in the very subject they are being educated on. Brunson isn’t just paying for bus rides and museum tickets; she is validating the dreams of these students.

Brunson continues to set the standard for what it looks like to make it big and bring the blessings back home.

With this $20,000 boost, Philadelphia students can look forward to exploring museums, historical sites, and science centers. It’s a beautiful reminder that sometimes, the biggest lessons happen outside the classroom walls. Quinta Brunson gets an A+ for this one, showing us all that the real flex is giving back.

MORE QUINTA BRUSON READS:

RELATED: Abbott Elementary Films Episode During Live Phillies Game

RELATED: Quinta Brunson to receive keys to Philadelphia as ‘Abbott Elementary’-Inspired Mural Is Unveiled

RELATED: Quinta Brunson Teases Crossover Episode In Upcoming ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season & Fans Believe It Is This Popular Comedy Series

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025