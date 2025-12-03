Tamar Braxton Denies Having An Affair With Mendeecees Harris, Says Attorneys Are Taking Action–‘People Like To Trigger Me’

Tamar Braxton is taking the high road amid allegations that she had an affair with a Love & Hip Hop husband. The songstress, 48, released a statement Tuesday denying blogger Funky Dineva’s allegations that she was creeping with Mendeecee Harris the night she “woke up in a pool of blood.”

After noting that she worked on her Heartbreak Retrograde EP throughout the summer and was especially proud of its release, Tamar slammed allegations that the acting she did in her accompanying short film was an actual look at her love life.

In the video, she stars alongside Mendeecees, who plays her lover, something that Dineva said was art imitating life, as he alleged he’d seen the two stars kiss.

“I am gonna be honest with y’all, it made me uncomfortable. Like, really uncomfortable. Because it was happening right in front of my face,” said the blogger. “They had been sneaking and doing whatever they was doing for a while, but I literally saw them making out in the Uber. She was sitting on his lap, kissing all over him, tongue and everything.”

He continued,

“Then we get to her house, and they go upstairs together. I am sitting there like, what the hell is going on? This man is married to Yandy. Like, married married.”

He also alleged that Mendeecees and his friend were with Tamar the night of her medical emergency that left her in a pool of blood with teeth missing.

“If anybody know who happened and what happened to your damn teeth, it’s Mendeecees and his best friend because they’re the ones who went upstairs with ya,” said Funky.

Tamar Braxton Denies Menedeecees Harris Affair Rumors

Tamar shut the speculation down with an official statement on Instagram, calling the allegations “hurtful and completely untrue.”

“Let me be clear: this is a lie,” she wrote. “It’s sad that the moment you achieve something meaningful, some people choose to respond with gossip and sensationalism. These rumors don’t just touch me — they touch our families, our kids, and our loved ones, the people who never asked to be dragged into nonsense. I had hoped by now we’d see better from those who claim to report responsibly and love our people.”

She ended by noting that her legal team is now handling the matter.

“As for me, I’m staying focused on what I love: creating, storytelling, and making music and films that matter.”

In her IG caption, she also said she vowed not to be triggered by people hoping she’ll “crash out,” because “that’s the old me.” Instead, she said she took her Tamartians’ advice to “talk less, and sing more.”

What do YOU think about Tamar denying the Mendeecees affair rumors?

