Latto Seemingly Calls Cap On TikTok User Claiming To Be Her Estranged Sister

Latto clears the rumors that she’s not hiding any sister from the world.

A video went viral on TikTok of a woman who strongly resembles Big Mama and claimed to be her estranged sister. In the clip, @tarababy99 alleges that she and the rapper share the same father, saying, “They tryna figure out why Latto don’t claim me and sh*t. Y’all guess is as good as mine. I’m not giving them too much. I’m not spilling too much, but when I do write that book and do that podcast, she’s gonna be mad. I’mma give the people what they need to know.”

The Georgia rapper responded and urged fans not to fall for the rumors, saying, “Y’all believe anything in bold font when it comes to me.” She made it clear that the speculation surrounding her name is simply cap. Tara, the woman claiming to be Big Latto’s sister, alleges that the rapper doesn’t want to acknowledge her because she’s “the broke sister” in the family.

This isn’t the first time trolls online have tried to piece together details about Latto’s personal life. Rumors about who she’s dating have followed her for years, with many pointing to 21 Savage. The two were recently spotted on vacation together, though neither has confirmed nor denied the relationship. Back in 2024, Latto became the first woman to headline Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash.

During her set, she brought out a surprise, none other than Big 4L, who performed a few tracks alongside his long-rumored boo. Fans pointed out how the two kept their distance on stage, which only made the chatter grow louder.

In conclusion, Latto has dealt with rumors for years, and this situation is no different.

