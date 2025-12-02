Philadelphia Police Officer dies 6 years after being injured in crash

Source: JaysonPhotography / Getty

A Philadelphia police officer who was struck by a vehicle six years ago has died.

Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan passed away, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 announced on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.

“His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him. We ask that you hold his wife, children, loved ones, friends, and his Brothers and Sisters in the Police Department in your prayers during this difficult time,” an FOP spokesperson wrote. “Andy died a hero and we will always remember and honor his sacrifice.”

On Jan. 3, 2019, Chan was on duty and riding his motorcycle when he was struck by a minivan near Pennypack Park at Rhawn Street and Rowland Avenue in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood. The driver of the van, a 79-year-old man, remained at the scene and police believed it was accidental.

Chan was placed in critical condition that evening and underwent surgery. He was 48-years-old at the time of the crash.

While Chan was wearing his helmet, he still suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him in a coma for several months.

Chan – who joined the force in the mid-1990s — was a popular figure in the Philadelphia police department and his injury drew a large response from his fellow officers and law enforcement leaders.

After he woke from his coma, his family was confident that he would make a full recovery. Over the years, several fundraising events were held to help cover medical expenses for Chan’s family, including annual holiday block parties.

Chan, in a radio interview from 2017, said he wanted to become a police officer ever since he was a little boy, after meeting cops who came into his parents’ restaurant in Philadelphia’s Chinatown neighborhood.

“It’s the best thing. You’re out there in the community. You’re out there with the people every day,” Chan said in an interview posted on Talk Radio 1210AM’s Facebook page. “It’s just happy when you’re helping strangers out. And they look at you with a smile. And that’s the best thing about being a police officer.”

Congressman Brendan Boyle — a Democrat who represents Northeast Philadelphia and parts of North Philadelphia and Center City — posted a statement on Officer Chan’s death on the social media platform X.

