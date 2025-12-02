Todd Tucker Seeks Primary Custody From Kandi Burruss

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Legal filings from the ongoing split between Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss show that Todd is formally requesting primary custody of their two children — son Ace (9) and daughter Blaze (6). According to the documents filed November 26, the children are currently living with Todd in Georgia while Burruss spends time away on “out-of-state work obligations.”

In his request, Todd is asking the court for “primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and final decision-making authority” if the couple can’t reach a private agreement. He emphasized that despite the split, he still views Burruss as “a loving and capable parent” and hopes they can resolve custody matters amicably.

But custody isn’t the only issue — Todd is also challenging the validity of the couple’s 2014 prenuptial agreement. He claims he was pressured into signing the prenup just before their wedding, without his own legal counsel present, despite earlier negotiations between their respective legal teams. His lawyers argue that this undermines the agreement’s enforceability.

If the prenup is invalidated, Todd’s filing says he could seek a full division of marital assets — both real and personal — and possibly alimony.

Burruss, meanwhile, had filed for divorce on November 21, 2025, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” In her filing, she requested joint custody and asked for the prenup to be enforced.

As negotiations begin, both sides have said they prefer an amicable resolution — but with custody, assets, and legal questions now at stake, this could become a complicated and drawn-out legal process.

