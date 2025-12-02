10 Songs Meek Mill Should Perform at ‘Meek and Friends’

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Meek Mill is set to electrify his hometown of Philadelphia with a one-night-only concert, “Meek & Friends,” on December 5, 2025, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena. This highly anticipated event, promoted by Live Nation, promises to be a celebration of Meek’s illustrious career and deep Philadelphia roots.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, known for hits like “Dreams and Nightmares,” “Ima Boss,” and “Going Bad,” will headline the show alongside surprise guests, adding an element of mystery and excitement. Fans are speculating about potential collaborations and appearances, which have only heightened the buzz surrounding the event.

Meek Mill’s connection to Philadelphia runs deep, and this concert is a homecoming for the artist who has become a global icon. His last major hometown performance was in 2022, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album, Dreams and Nightmares. This December, he returns to the same venue, now renamed, to deliver another unforgettable experience.

The setlist is expected to include fan favorites like “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro),” a track synonymous with Philadelphia pride, and “100 Summers,” among others. These songs, along with his high-energy stage presence, are sure to resonate with the audience, creating a night of unity and celebration.

Fans from Philadelphia and beyond are making plans to attend, with many expressing their pride and anticipation on social media. The “& Friends” aspect of the show has sparked curiosity, with supporters eager to see who will join Meek on stage.

This concert is not just a musical event; it’s a testament to Meek Mill’s journey from Philadelphia’s underground rap scene to international stardom. It also reflects his commitment to his community, as he continues to inspire and uplift through his music and advocacy.

For those lucky enough to attend, December 5 will be a night to remember—a celebration of music, resilience, and the city that shaped Meek Mill’s sound and legacy.

