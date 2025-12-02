Rapper Toosii Commits To Syracuse U For 2026 Football Season

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

In a move that surprised fans of both music and sports, 25-year-old rapper Toosii — legally known as Nau’Jour Grainger — has announced his commitment to play college football for the Syracuse Orange in the 2026 signing class. The announcement came Monday via his social media.

Born in Syracuse, New York, Toosii moved to North Carolina as a child. He played high school football at Rolesville High School, where he was a wide receiver and kick returner. After graduating in 2018, he launched a music career — and by 2023, his song “Favorite Song” had gone double-platinum.

In a heartfelt post, Toosii wrote: “For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality… To be born in Syracuse and move to North Carolina … When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So … Cuse I’m coming home.”

This decision marks a dramatic shift: from platinum records and sold-out shows to drills, playbooks and 40-yard sprints. Since this past summer, Toosii has reportedly shared videos of his workouts at a college facility and taken recruiting visits to several schools including Maryland, Duke, and Sacramento State before ultimately choosing Syracuse.

For Syracuse, this commitment is more than a novelty — it brings national interest and fresh energy to a team aiming to bounce back. The Orange finished the 2025 season with a 3–9 record and struggled in conference play.

Whether Toosii’s leap from studio to stadium will result in big plays or an impactful college football career remains to be seen — but one thing is clear: his journey has taken a turn few saw coming. College football just gained one of its most unexpected recruits ever.

