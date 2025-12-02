Amazon Launches 30 minute delivery service in Philly

Source: UCG / Getty

Amazon has launched its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, in Philadelphia and Seattle, promising deliveries in 30 minutes or less. This innovative service, announced on December 1, 2025, aims to cater to customers’ urgent needs with a curated selection of household essentials and fresh groceries.

Key Features of Amazon Now

Amazon Now offers a wide range of items, including fresh produce, over-the-counter medicines, electronics, and seasonal goods. Prime members enjoy discounted delivery fees starting at $3.99 per order, while non-members pay $13.99. A $1.99 fee applies to orders under $15. Customers can access the service via the Amazon app or website, where they can track orders in real-time and tip drivers.

How It Works

The service relies on smaller, specialized facilities strategically located near customers. These micro-fulfillment centers ensure efficient order processing and minimize delivery times. Amazon Flex drivers play a crucial role, picking up and delivering orders within the 30-minute window. The facilities operate 24/7, much like convenience stores, to meet customer demands.

A Competitive Edge

Amazon Now positions the company as a leader in the “sub-same-day” delivery market, competing with services like GoPuff and DoorDash. By integrating fresh groceries into its offerings, Amazon enhances its appeal to a broader customer base.

This launch marks a significant step in Amazon’s delivery innovation, setting a new standard for speed and convenience

MORE AMAZON READS:

RELATED: Amazon Prime Day 2025 — What Customers Can Expect

RELATED: Amazon Launches Amazon Haul With Crazy Low Prices

RELATED: Folded: Jeff Bezos Drops Alleged Amazon Tariff Plan After White House Barks

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025