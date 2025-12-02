Winning $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at Philadelphia Wawa

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Someone in Philadelphia is starting the week a lot richer. A Powerball ticket worth a cool one million dollars was sold at a local Wawa, bringing a jolt of excitement to the city.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Wawa located at 2535 Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond neighborhood. The ticket successfully matched all five white balls drawn on Saturday, November 30: 12-29-34-51-64. The only number it missed was the red Powerball, which was 20.

The Aramingo Avenue Wawa is now eligible for a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Employees and regulars at the popular convenience store are buzzing with the news, wondering if the winner is one of their own. As of now, the lucky ticket holder has not come forward to claim their prize.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials are reminding the winner to sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the nearest Lottery office to begin the prize claim process. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

This big win adds to the growing list of lottery millionaires created in the Keystone State. It serves as a reminder that life can change in an instant with a little bit of luck. While everyone is celebrating this win, Philadelphians are undoubtedly checking their own tickets with a little extra hope.

