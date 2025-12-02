TSA Begins Charging $45 Fee For Travelers Without Real ID

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Getty

Starting February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin charging a $45 fee to air travelers who don’t have a REAL ID-compliant license or another acceptable form of ID (like a passport).

The fee—paid through a new identity-verification process called TSA Confirm.ID—is meant to cover administrative and technology costs of verifying identities for travelers who arrive without proper documentation. Once travelers pay the fee and are verified, the confirmation is valid for a 10-day travel period.

TSA officials say the bulk of U.S. passengers are already compliant. The agency estimates that roughly 94% of travelers already hold a REAL ID or another accepted form of ID. But for the remaining travelers, skipping compliance now comes with a price — both in money and possible delays. If you arrive at the airport without a compliant ID or a paid Confirm.ID fee, you may face extra screening, delays, or even be prevented from boarding.

Here’s what that means for you:

You can avoid the $45 fee by ensuring your ID is REAL ID-compliant before flying.

Acceptable alternatives include a passport, permanent resident card, or other government-issued IDs.

If you don’t have an acceptable ID, you’ll want to pay the Confirm.ID fee online before your trip — arriving without payment may cause delays at the airport.

The new rule is part of the broader push to enforce the REAL ID requirements that took full effect earlier this year. The TSA says the fee ensures that identity-verification costs are borne by individual travelers — not taxpayers.

