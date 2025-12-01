61st ACM Awards Returning to Las Vegas in 2026

Country music is headed back to Vegas! The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on May 17, 2026, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show will once again stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, continuing the ACM’s tradition of leading the way in livestreaming — a history-making move they first made in 2022 as the first major awards show to stream exclusively online.

This year’s ACM Awards will celebrate the biggest artists, collaborations, and moments in country music, following a massive 60th anniversary show that featured more than 40 performers, including Alan Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Miranda Lambert, and more, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

Festivities will kick off with ACM Awards Week beginning May 15th, 2026, with a full slate of events taking over Las Vegas. Tickets for the awards show and surrounding events are expected to go on sale in early 2026.

Founded in 1966, the Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show, and 2026 is shaping up to be another huge year for one of country’s biggest nights.

