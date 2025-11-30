Da Souf Got Somethin’ To Say: GloRilla & Juvenile Take On The Bayou Classic With Showstopping Performances

Source: Southern University and A&M College / Getty

The annual Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands always brings the heat, and this year was no different as both GloRilla and Juvenile made appearances alongside the marching bands from Grambling State and Southern University.

Kicking off the battle was the Southern University Marching Band, known as the “Human Jukebox,” and their Dancing Dolls, who killed performances of Chris Brown’s “Zero” and Ne-Yo’s “Closer” before being joined by Juvenile for electrifying renditions of “Back That Azz Up” and “400 Degreez.”

But Grambling State University’s “World-Famed” Tiger Marching Band has been the talk of social media. They teamed up with everyone’s favorite rap girlie, GloRilla, for a performance featuring her hit songs “T.G.I.F.,” and “Yeah Glo,” as well as a new track. The petite rap princess popped out in a custom outfit to match the aesthetic of the band and the Orchesis dancers. Social media has applauded GloRilla’s complete performance with Grambling, highlighting her choreographed sections and walk-in with the band from the start.

Glo has been keeping busy lately. Between showing up to support her man, New Orleans Pelicans player Brandon Ingram, on the front row of his games and performing a full set at Tyler the Creator‘s Camp Flog Naw festival, the Memphis native still found time to execute a performance big enough to fill a football stadium. We would expect nothing less from the four-time Grammy nominee.

Though Grambling seemed to be the people’s choice for a clear victor on the day, we never tire of seeing Juvenile pop out with all his Southern charm and rock the house with his timeless rap classics. His recent linkup with fellow former Hot Boy BG in NYC was definitely a moment we’d all been waiting for. Fans had already gotten a perfect taste of nostalgia seeing the two share the stage during the No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz special event in Las Vegas but this was surely the icing on the cake.

Da Souf Got Somethin’ To Say: GloRilla & Juvenile Take On The Bayou Classic With Showstopping Performances was originally published on bossip.com