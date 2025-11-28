I Flew 13 Hours to Seoul for 9 Skincare Treatments

Clinic provided comprehensive skin analysis, customized treatment plan, and reassurance for melanated skin.

When you’re a travel and beauty writer, some destinations call your name louder than others and for me, Seoul has been shouting for years. Korea is the Beauty Capital of the World, and I promised myself that before I turned 40, I would take my skincare journey to the next level. I hopped on a 13-hour flight (in Economy!) to finally make it happen. My destination? Lamiche Dermatology, a clinic known not only for cutting-edge treatments, but also for being Black girl skin friendly a non-negotiable for me.

The Skin Analysis That Humbled Me

The moment I arrived at Lamiche Dermatology, they cleansed my face and performed an in-depth skin analysis. Then the doctor sat me down and walked me through every detail. My main concerns were hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, tightening, and achieving that lifted, glowing (glass skin) look we all want. Listen, I thought my skin was doing pretty well until they showed me my analysis. Let’s just say it was a gentle jump-scare. Tip: If you’re not ready for your skincare routine to be humbled, Seoul might not be for you.

Journey to Perfect 40-Year-Old Skin

The clinic itself was gorgeous. It was clean, modern, and super-efficient. The staff answered every question and made sure I felt safe, heard, and cared for. It was foreigner friendly, so the language barrier is not an issue. Korea takes skincare seriously, and the attention to detail is unmatched. The doctor recommended a custom treatment plan based entirely on my skin type and my goals. I’ll be honest: when I saw the list, I was a little overwhelmed. It included lasers, injectables, extractions, and even mole removal.

I’m a Black woman who previously suffered a thermal burn from a U.S. med spa laser (which left severe hyperpigmentation), I asked repeatedly if each laser was safe for melanated skin. They reassured me every single time. They numb you thoroughly, explain everything step-by-step, and move with so much care. Beauty may be pain, but this was manageable.

Here’s the full list of treatments I received:

Fraxel Dual – Improves skin texture and acne scars by promoting collagen regeneration.

Accolade – Targets pigmentation and sunspots for a brighter, more even tone.

RevLite – Reduces pigmentation, clears blemishes, and enhances glow.

BBL – Improves redness, pigmentation, and overall clarity.

ICON Laser – Treats scars, wrinkles, and pores for firmer, smoother skin.

CO2 Laser – Removes warts, dark spots, and dead skin while promoting renewal.

InMode – Tightens and lifts by stimulating collagen and melting small pockets of fat.

V-Olet Injection – Enhances facial contour and firmness by reducing localized fat.

Skin Botox – Smooths fine lines, lifts the skin, refines pores, brightens tone, and controls oil for that glass skin look.

Yes. Nine treatments, in one visit. I definitely earned my Seoul skincare badge after that.

The Results Speak for Themselves

Now that it’s been a month, my skin is still flourishing. The texture is smoother, the hyperpigmentation is fading, and the glow? Ridiculous. Someone recently asked me what highlighter I was wearing and I had to giggle, “Oh, it’s just my skin.”

The trip was transformative not just for my face, but for my confidence. I’m now budgeting to go back twice a year because once you experience Korean skincare at this level, you understand why they’re number one.

I Flew 13 Hours to Seoul for 9 Skincare Treatments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com