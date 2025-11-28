Bravo's 'Married to Medicine' thrives on authenticity and cast accountability.

New cast members Angel, Brandi, and Mimi bring fresh perspectives to the group.

Contessa's relationships with Phaedra, Sweet Tea, and Heavenly have evolved with forgiveness and support.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is bringing her surgically sharp wit and truth-telling to Married to Medicine season 12, and she’s telling BOSSIP all about it. Ahead of the show’s return on Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, the Haute Doc dished on her forever friend, Sweet Tea, healing her feud with Dr. Heavenly, and real-life reckonings that will take center stage amid #M2M’s sisterhood.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

For Contessa, the show’s success comes from its raw reality.

“I think it is authenticity,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada about why Bravo watchers have tuned in since 2013. “People come on this show, and they give their stories. They tell what they are going through. And the good thing about the cast is we hold each other’s feet to the fire.”

When asked who holds the group most accountable, the physician said a certain Birkin-bringing baddie takes the cake, even if certain things happen off-camera.

“Toya does that,” she said. “She is the one who will tell everything. You will be like, ‘We were in private. How are you telling this?’ She does not know how to filter.” Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

Season 12 reunites Contessa with Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, and Dr. Mimi Sanders. They are joined by two fresh faces, Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton. Angel brings beauty, brains, and business savvy as she backs her bestie, Quad, while Brandi delivers her med-spa mastery and the cutting commentary that keeps the group honest.

The season’s “two and a half newbies,” Angel, Brandi, and returnee Dr. Mimi, immediately impressed Contessa.

“As soon as I met them both, I was like, yes, this is the missing piece,” she told BOSSIP. “Angel is already a social media maven with super successful businesses. Brandi has her own aesthetic practice, four kids, and an amazing marriage. And Mimi fit in splendidly. They can stand alone. They say, ‘Bring it. What you got?’ And that is what you need to survive in this group.”

Angel Love, Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Talks Sweet Tea And Phaedra Parks, Dr. Heavenly Kimes While the cast grows, two familiar faces are absent.

Phaedra Parks and Sweet Tea are not returning this season, although Contessa insists nothing has changed in their real-life friendships.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

“Phaedra is my neighbor,” she told BOSSIP. “When the apocalypse happens, Phaedra will survive. She will be one of the ones to rebuild the world.”

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

As for Sweet Tea, Contessa described her as a “sister,” adding,

“She is that girl and she is thriving even without this friend group. I will be seeing her in a few days.”

And while those two are missing, Dr. Heavenly Kimes will return, not in a full-time capacity, but as a friend and campaign trail hopeful, with her Congressional run, becoming one of the season’s most surprising storylines.



According to Contessa, her relationship with Heavenly has softened thanks to a willingness to forgive.

“It is always right below the surface,” she admitted about the doctor she once challenged to “square up” over a dig about her late mom. “But she apologized. And life be lifein’. She was going through a lot. I do not pile on people. I do not like bullies. She needed a friend.”

Contessa also revealed she helped push Heavenly toward running for Congress, something we’ll see in season 12. “She was actually running for another office at first,” she said. With her own experience in political spaces and multiple visits to the White House, Contessa wanted Heavenly to understand the seriousness of the sacrifice. “This is not something you can do on the weekends. I had to hear from her that she understood the mission. She is willing to give it one hundred percent. I actually think she is going to win.” One of the season’s most puzzling plotlines remains the strained relationship between Quad Webb and Dr. Simone Whitmore. During season 11’s reunion, the two had a nasty blowup, but they shared at BravoCon 2025 that they’re working on mending their “patchwork” relationship.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn/ Bravo

Contessa told BOSSIP that the disconnect still confounds the cast.

“I do not know what it really is,” she admitted. “In order for a relationship to move forward, they have to figure out what their true issues are. They are very similar. People know Quad is a fashionista, but Simone spends a lot of time and effort on her appearance. They both bought themselves cars on camera. They have more in common than people think.” She joked that the two tiny titans should “get matching tattoos, braid each other’s hair and go on a trip,” adding that the pair are the “yin and yang” of the group.

Outside of the group dynamics, Contessa is celebrating a milestone of her own. She and her husband, Dr. Scott Metcalfe, have expanded their medical enterprise by purchasing a building outright.

Source: Heidi Gutman / Bravo

“It feels so good to know when I walk on that land, I own all of this,” she said. “If things went down, I can sleep in the back of my building. That is mine.”

With new friendships forming, old rifts resurfacing, and personal ambitions rising to the forefront, Contessa believes Season 12 embodies what viewers love most: truth, tension, and triumphant personal growth.

“I am proud of who I am and what I am capable of,” she told BOSSIP. “And this group keeps pushing each other, whether we like it or not.”

Married To Medicine season 12 premieres Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

