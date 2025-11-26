Eagles Rookie Andrew Mukuba Suffers Fractured Ankle in Loss to Cowboys; Out for Weeks

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Eagles Rookie Andrew Mukuba Suffers Fractured Ankle in Loss to Cowboys

Philadelphia, PA – Philadelphia Eagles rookie safety Andrew Mukuba is set to undergo surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the game, which saw the Eagles blow a 21-0 lead.

Selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Mukuba has been a standout in his debut season, starting 10 of the Eagles’ 11 games. He has recorded 46 tackles, two interceptions, and three passes defended, including a game-changing interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Mukuba’s absence but refrained from providing a specific recovery timeline. “He’ll be out for some time,” Sirianni said. “We’ll see how long after the surgery.”

The injury leaves the Eagles’ secondary thin, with fellow safety Reed Blankenship also sidelined due to a thigh injury and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson in concussion protocol. The team will rely on Sydney Brown, Michael Carter II, and practice squad players to fill the void as they prepare for a short-week matchup against the Chicago Bears on Black Friday.

The loss to the Cowboys not only cost the Eagles a key player but also their position as the NFC’s top seed. With an 8-3 record, they now trail the Los Angeles Rams (9-2) in the conference standings.

Mukuba’s injury is a significant blow to the Eagles’ defense, which has relied on his versatility and playmaking ability. The team remains hopeful for his return later in the season, pending the outcome of his surgery.

