Bistro at Cherry Hill Owner Indicted in $270K Tax Fraud Case

Cherry Hill, NJ – Andrew Cosenza Jr., the 57-year-old owner of the now-closed Bistro at Cherry Hill, has been indicted on multiple counts of tax fraud, according to New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The charges stem from allegations that Cosenza failed to remit over $271,000 in sales tax collected from customers during 2021 and 2022.

The Bistro, a full-service restaurant located inside the Cherry Hill Mall, became the focus of a joint investigation by the New Jersey Division of Taxation and the Division of Criminal Justice in June 2023. Investigators uncovered significant discrepancies between the gross receipts reported on the restaurant’s tax filings and the actual sales figures. Authorities allege that Cosenza collected sales tax from patrons but failed to turn over the funds to the state.

“Everyone is required to pay their fair share of taxes,” said Attorney General Platkin. “We allege that the defendant in this case was collecting sales tax from his customers but not paying over that money to the Division of Taxation. This form of tax fraud will not be tolerated.”

The indictment includes one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property received, eight counts of filing false or fraudulent tax returns, and eight counts of failing to remit collected taxes. If convicted, Cosenza faces severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison for second-degree charges and up to five years for third-degree charges.

The Bistro at Cherry Hill has been shuttered since June 2023 following a bankruptcy court ruling. The case highlights the importance of compliance with tax laws and the consequences of fraudulent practices.

This indictment serves as a reminder that businesses must adhere to legal obligations, ensuring transparency and accountability in their financial dealings.

