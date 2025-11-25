Verdict reached in murder trial of Philadelphia Police Sergeant Richard Mendez

Source: JaysonPhotography / Getty

Two men have been sentenced to prison after their involvement in the murder fo a Philadelphia Police Sargent.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernández, 20, and Hendrick Peña-Fernández, 23, have been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Philadelphia Police Sgt. Richard Mendez. The sentencing follows a high-profile trial that concluded with both men being found guilty of multiple charges related to the fatal shooting, which occurred during a confrontation at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage in October 2023.

Sgt. Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the force, was shot multiple times while attempting to stop a car break-in alongside his partner, Officer Raúl Ortíz, who was also injured but survived. The tragic incident left the Philadelphia community mourning the loss of a dedicated officer, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant. Mendez is survived by his wife, Alexandra Carrero, and their daughter, Mia.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence linking the defendants to the crime, including DNA, cellphone data, and surveillance footage. Martinez-Fernández was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges, while Peña-Fernández was found guilty of second-degree murder and related offenses. A third accomplice, Alexander Batista-Polanco, pleaded guilty prior to the trial and testified as a key witness for the prosecution.

The case highlighted the devastating consequences of a property crime escalating into violence. Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope emphasized the senselessness of the act, stating, “This is the kind of case where easily it could’ve been, you know, you put your hands up and you go, ‘You got me.’ And this is a car theft case.”

Sgt. Mendez’s family expressed relief at the verdict, with his widow, Alexandra, calling it a step toward justice. “Nothing’s going to return my husband back to us, but today justice was served,” she said. The sentencing brings some closure to a case that has deeply impacted the Philadelphia Police Department and the community it serves.

