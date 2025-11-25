Philly House forced to serve out of mobile kitchen this Thanksgiving, but the mission continues

Source: MATTHEW HATCHER / Getty

This Thanksgiving, Philly House, Philadelphia’s longest-running homeless shelter, faced an unprecedented challenge as it served meals from a mobile kitchen in its parking lot. The shelter, which has been a beacon of hope for the city’s homeless population for 146 years, was forced to adapt after water damage rendered its kitchen unusable. The damage, discovered during an August inspection, required the removal of floorboards, leaving the shelter without a functional kitchen.

Despite the setback, Philly House remained committed to its mission of serving those in need. The mobile kitchen, equipped with a walk-in fridge and freezer, allowed the shelter to continue providing meals, albeit on a limited scale. In previous years, the shelter could accommodate up to 600 people per meal, but this year, capacity was reduced to just 120. As a result, only registered residents, many of whom are employed, were able to enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie.

The Rev. Jeremy Montgomery, president and CEO of Philly House, expressed his disappointment at not being able to serve walk-ins, a tradition that has been a cornerstone of the shelter’s Thanksgiving celebrations. “We pride ourselves on always being open 365 days of the year,” he said. “It’s going to be really disappointing this year to have to refer them to other opportunities.”

The shelter’s kitchen repairs, estimated to cost $300,000, are expected to be completed by late January. In the meantime, Philly House continues to rely on volunteers and donors to support its efforts. Michael Johnson, the shelter’s director of donor experience, emphasized the importance of their work, saying, “Even with a mobile kitchen, we are still able to serve folks and get meals out every day.”

Philly House’s resilience and dedication to its mission highlight the spirit of Thanksgiving, even in the face of adversity.

