Philadelphia schools under investigation for allegations of antisemitism

The House Education and Workforce Committee has launched an investigation into allegations of antisemitism within the School District of Philadelphia (SDP). This inquiry is part of a broader effort to address concerns about discrimination in K-12 schools across the nation, including districts in Fairfax, Virginia, and Berkeley, California. The investigation focuses on whether these districts have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry.

The committee, led by Chairman Tim Walberg, expressed concerns about a hostile environment for Jewish students in Philadelphia schools. Allegations include educators promoting antisemitic content, such as materials from the “Teaching Palestine” initiative, which reportedly rationalizes violence and advocates for the destruction of Israel. Additionally, the district has been accused of approving antisemitic walkouts and failing to address complaints from Jewish parents. Despite entering a federally mandated corrective action plan in 2024, reports suggest that incidents of antisemitism have persisted.

The committee has requested extensive documentation from the district, including records of complaints, educational materials, and partnerships with external organizations. One such partnership, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has raised concerns due to allegations of promoting antisemitic tropes. The investigation aims to assess the district’s compliance with federal anti-discrimination laws and determine whether new legislation is needed to address antisemitism in schools.

This investigation underscores the growing scrutiny of antisemitism in educational institutions and the need for accountability to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all students. The School District of Philadelphia has until December 8, 2025, to provide the requested documents.

