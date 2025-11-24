Results from the 2025 Philadelphia Marathon

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

The 2025 Philadelphia Marathon brought excitement and triumph as runners from around the globe competed in the iconic 26.2-mile race through the City of Brotherly Love. The event, held on November 23, showcased incredible athleticism and determination, with thousands of participants navigating the scenic course that spanned Center City, Fairmount Park, and the Schuylkill River.

Melikhaya Frans of Gqeberha, South Africa, emerged as the men’s champion, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 2:13:57. The 35-year-old dedicated his victory to his team back home, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to compete and win in Philadelphia. On the women’s side, Anna Oeser from Brookfield, Connecticut, claimed victory in her marathon debut, finishing with a time of 2:34:55. Oeser praised the energy of the spectators, particularly in Manayunk, where the crowd’s enthusiasm fueled her performance.

In the professional wheelchair division, Miguel Vergara of Chula Vista, California, won the men’s race with a time of 1:44:22, while Hannah Babalola of Chicago took the women’s title, finishing in 2:15:21.

