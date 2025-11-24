Cowboys Stun Eagles in 21-point Comeback Victory

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a stunning 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, overcoming a 21-point deficit to tie their largest comeback in franchise history. The Eagles started the game off strong, taking a commanding 21-0 lead in the second quarter over the Cowboys. Dak Prescott kept the Cowboys in the game. But it was Prescott led the charge for the Cowboys, with three total touchdowns—two passing and one rushing—racking up 354 yards on 23-of-36 passing with one interception. George Pickens added 146 yards and a crucial touchdown to cut the Eagles’ lead to 21-7 just before halftime.

Two crucial turnovers on the Eagles offense led to the Cowboys capitalizing; as Prescott tied the game in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run, flipping into the end zone. Brandon Aubrey capped the comeback with a 42-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, marking his second game-winner of the season.

The Eagles defensive gave up 473 yards, and the Cowboys 24 unanswered points has totaled more than they have allowed in last 2 games combined.

The Eagles fell to 8-3 but remain atop the division, while the Cowboys improved to 5-5, staying in second place. This game splits the teams season series and keeps Dallas’ playoff hopes alive.

