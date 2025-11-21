Philadelphia places in the Top 100 best cities in the world

Source: RudyBalasko / Getty

The city of brotherly love and sisterly affection as Philadelphia ranked 88th in its Top 100 Urban Powerhouses in the world. The “Best Cities” research company released its 2026 World’s Best Cities Report, featuring Philly amongst the top 100.

“Philadelphia is ranked #4 for universities, and all of them have suffered massive research funding cuts since the beginning of 2025 – Drexel, Penn and its associated Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia have seen tens of millions in funding paused.” the website wrote. “Drexel, for one, has found other revenue streams. It is a partner in University City, the first lab tower in the 14-acre, $3.5-billion Schuylkill Yards; a second tower is now being proposed to meet the life sciences demand that keeps Philly among the nation’s top five bio hubs. South at the Ballpark District/Navy Yard, 614 apartments, 250,000 square feet of R&D space and fresh greenways are coming in 2026.”

“Housing values are steady: the median sale price in early 2025 sits at around $265,000 (up ~4% year over year), with strong buyer activity in neighborhoods tied to transit and university anchors. Job growth remains broad-based – 28,000+ net gains last year, led by health care, logistics and higher ed. On the Delaware, a new 1.5-mile riverfront trail segment opens in summer 2025, moving the city closer to a fully connected 500-acre green loop; the #39 Green Space ranking is well earned. Tourism momentum is also strong: 2024’s 26.6 million visitors spent a record $4.5 billion.”

In 2025, Philadelphia did rank 18th on the America’s Best Cities Report.

London, New York and Paris took the top spots in that order for 2026.

“Best Cities” used data on Livability, Lovability and Prosperity to create the rankings.

[CLICK HERE] for the full list of the world’s top 100 cities.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Survey Says Philadelphia Has the Rudest Kids in the U.S.

RELATED: Pennsylvania Named Best State to Retire in US, According to Study

RELATED: Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America

RELATED: Study Reveals Pennsylvania Among the ‘Most Lazy’ States in America

RELATED: Study ranks Philadelphia #1 ‘worst’ city in U.S. to drive in