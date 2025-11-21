Dr. Wendy Osefo & Husband Push Back Against Fraud Allegations

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

Dr. Wendy Osefo, star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and her husband, Eddie Osefo, broke their silence this week after prosecutors revealed they allegedly held around 40 credit and debit cards, some under aliases.

In court documents, prosecutors claim the couple used names like “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” in what they describe as a “deliberate attempt to mask their identity.”

The Osefos strongly deny any wrongdoing. Their legal team calls the investigation a “fishing expedition,” arguing that the aliases were only used to protect their privacy, not to commit fraud.

Authorities say the case stems from an alleged staged burglary at the couple’s Maryland home in April 2024. Prosecutors allege that some of the “stolen” items were actually returned for full refunds before the reported break-in.

Wendy Osefo responded publicly via Instagram, writing, “And through it all, GOD remains faithful. Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers … We are forever grateful.”

At a recent BravoCon appearance, she told fans, “It’s an unfortunate situation … for now, they’re just allegations, so we will continue to push forward.”

Investigators have already seized the Osefos’ emails, bank records, and Instagram accounts as part of the investigation.

Both Wendy and Eddie were arrested on October 9, 2025. Wendy faces 16 counts, including multiple felonies, while Eddie faces 18 charges.

Their legal team says they are confident in their defense and look forward to presenting their side in court.