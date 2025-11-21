FAA Awards $10K Bonuses To Controllers With Perfect Attendance

Source: Feverpitched / Getty

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that 776 air traffic controllers and technicians will receive $10,000 each for maintaining perfect attendance during the 43-day government shutdown. The sign-on bonuses aim to reward “exceptional dedication,” according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

“These patriotic men and women never missed a beat and kept the flying public safe throughout the shutdown,” Duffy said in a post on X. He described the payments as a way to honor workers who remained on the job without pay through strained financial circumstances.

The shutdown forced tens of millions of dollars in unpaid labor from FAA employees. Many controllers took on side jobs, while others struggled to afford essentials like childcare or gas. According to FAA data, roughly 20,000 controllers and technicians worked without pay — but only a small fraction qualified for the bonus.

Unions representing air traffic controllers strongly criticized the selective nature of the rewards. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) noted that only 311 of its more than 10,000 members are slated to receive bonuses. “These workers deserve recognition, but so do the thousands left out,” the union said in a statement.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists (PASS) union, which represents technicians, also pushed back. Their members helped maintain crucial radar and communications systems during the shutdown, yet only 423 of them will earn a bonus. PASS argues the decision undervalues the system-wide effort that kept airports operating.

Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, questioned why the reward does not apply more broadly. “For the administration to withhold bonuses from everyone who worked through the shutdown is unfair,” he said.

The decision stems from an earlier proposal by former President Donald Trump, who publicly pushed for the bonuses. He also suggested docking pay for controllers who missed work. FAA officials have not announced any penalties for workers who called in fatigued or otherwise missed shifts.

As flight operations are returning to normal following the shutdown, the FAA says it will disburse the bonus payments by Dec. 9.