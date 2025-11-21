Mo’ne Davis picked 10th overall in Women’s Pro Baseball League draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Mo’ne Davis, the phenom who captured our hearts and minds during the 2014 Little League World Series, is set to make her professional baseball debut. Now 24 years old, Davis was selected 10th overall in the Women’s Pro Baseball League’s inaugural player draft on Thursday, going to the Los Angeles team.

Davis, a Philadelphia native, made history being the first girl in Little League World Series history to pitch a winning game. A feat that etched Davis’ name in history as she remains one of the biggest names in Little League history.

Davis being drafted marking a transcendent moment in women’s sports around the world. However, rather than pitcher, however, Davis was selected as a center fielder.

Recovering from an arm injury, Davis was surprised that she was drafted that high; but her past performances serve as more than enough of a resume for the potential of Davis once she is fully healthy.

“I was in, pretty much shock honestly” Davis said. “I didn’t think I was gonna go that early, jsut because I didn’t really try out as much as the other women, due to injury. But, I’m very excited.. I’ve always love L.A. so I’m excited to work with my new teammates.”

The first overall pick was another trailblazer in Kelsie Whitmore, who has made appearances in multiple independent baseball leagues and appeared with the Savannah Bananas this year.

In total, 120 players were selected across the four teams.

What is the Women’s Pro Baseball League?

The WPBL was founded to offer women a chance to continue playing baseball at the highest level. The league was officially founded in 2024 by Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach professional men’s baseball in the U.S. when she joined the Oakland Athletics organization in 2015, and Keith Stein, the owner of the Intercounty Baseball League’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

“The Women’s Pro Baseball League is here for all the girls and women who dream of a place to showcase their talents and play the game they love.” Siegal said in her founding statement. “We have been waiting over 70 years for a professional baseball league we can call our own. Our time is now.”.