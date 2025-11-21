The Slim Sleeper: DeVonta Smith reveals how much sleep he gets a night

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

In the world of professional sports, peak performance is often linked to a strict regimen of diet, training, and, most importantly, rest. Athletes are constantly told that eight hours of sleep is the gold standard for recovery and readiness. Eagles’ wide receiver DeVonta Smith, a man among boys, who is rewriting the sleep schedule rulebook on what it takes to dominate.

During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast. Smith — known as the “Slim Reaper” — shared a surprising detail about his personal routine: he typically sleeps for only about four hours a night. This revelation has left many fans and experts wondering how he maintains such an elite level of play on so little rest.

“I get four hours of sleep, I’m good… If I sleep a full eight hours, I ain’t going to be worth nothing the next day.” Smith said.

So, how does he do it? For Smith, it seems to be a matter of quality over quantity. He has mentioned that his body has simply adapted to this schedule over time. While the specific details of his routine are his own, it’s clear he has found a unique balance that allows him to keep his body and mind in top condition. This likely involves a highly efficient approach to his waking hours, focusing on precise nutrition, targeted workouts, and mental preparation to make every moment count.

Smith isn’t the first high-achiever to thrive on less sleep, but it’s a rare trait among athletes whose careers depend on physical recovery. The discussion around his habits opens up a larger conversation about sleep in sports. While science overwhelmingly supports longer sleep durations for muscle repair, cognitive function, and injury prevention, outliers like Smith show that a one-size-fits-all approach may not apply to everyone.

However, it’s important to view his case as an exception, not the rule. For the average person, and even most other professional athletes, attempting to function on four hours of sleep would likely lead to burnout, decreased performance, and health issues. Experts caution that long-term sleep deprivation can have serious consequences. Smith’s ability to bypass these effects is a testament to his unique physiology and discipline.

Watch DeVonta Smith’s full interview below!