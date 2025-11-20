Listen Live
GED Section: The Price of Anti-Intellectualism

When society devalues intellectual pursuits, it risks falling behind in an increasingly complex world.

Published on November 20, 2025

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, dissects what he described as Donald Trump’s strategy of appealing to a less-educated base and the consequences for those supporters. Hughley argued that Trump has consistently favored those who are not “bright,” creating a following that now feels betrayed by his recent comments supporting educated immigrants to fill high-skilled jobs. The segment highlighted the irony of a base that has been encouraged to distrust higher education, only to find themselves unqualified for the very jobs they believed would become available to them.

DL passionately addressed the disconnect between his supporters’ expectations and the reality of the modern job market. He questioned how individuals who have been taught to malign intelligence and view colleges as “liberal bastions” could expect to secure positions at major tech companies like Apple and Microsoft. Hughley suggested that these supporters were led to believe that removing immigrants and educated Black professionals would open doors for them. However, he pointed to Trump’s own admission that the nation lacks the homegrown talent for these advanced roles, directly contradicting the promises made to his base.


The commentary also explored the broader societal impact of this anti-intellectual sentiment. Hughley contrasted the book-burning mentality he perceives in parts of America with the value other cultures place on education, noting that other nations send their “intellectual best.” He painted a stark picture of a nation that reads at a fifth-grade level yet expects to replace highly skilled workers. Hughley asserted that supporters were given “hate” as a motivator, a tool that ultimately left them with nothing. He concluded that the promised tech jobs and factory returns are not materializing, leaving those who championed these ideas with empty hands and diminished prospects, a direct result of the very movement they supported.


GED Section: The Price of Anti-Intellectualism was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

