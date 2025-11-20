Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trial

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Rapper Mystikal has been ordered to stay in jail for a bit longer, according to KLYFY.

A Louisiana judge of Ascension denied the New Orleans artist’s request for bond. Mystikal pleaded not guilty to charges from an incident in 2022. The charges he was facing consisted of first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, strangulation, and false imprisonment. During Tuesday’s hearing, the Here I Go rapper’s mother and business manager were front and center.

Pleading to the judge that if he were granted bond that they would monitor him and make sure he doesn’t run into any trouble. Following that hearing was a new court date, March 30th, 2026, and it’s expected to last one week. Unfortunately, this was not the first incident of Michael Tyler, better known as Mystikal was charged with sexual abuse towards others.

His past legal charges include a 2003 case, followed by a 2016 case involving kidnapping and sexual assault. That case was eventually dropped.

The 55-year-old rapper is facing a crossroads.

If his team can present evidence proving his innocence, he walks free. If not, he could face a life sentence, according to Louisiana First News. The decision ahead will ultimately determine the rest of his life. More updates as the story develops.

