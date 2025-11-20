Philadelphia Woman Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run While Walking to Work

Source: JaysonPhotography / Getty

In a heartbreaking incident early Thursday morning, 48-year-old Meaza Brown of South Philadelphia lost her life in a hit-and-run accident while walking to work with her coworkers. The tragedy occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of 33rd and Market Streets, near Drexel University’s campus in the University City section of Philadelphia.

According to police reports, Brown and her coworkers were crossing Market Street when a silver Chrysler 300 sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a red light and struck her. The impact was so severe that Brown was thrown several hundred feet. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately, heading eastbound on Market Street. Witnesses and surveillance footage provided a description of the car, which was later located near 34th and Race Streets. The vehicle, found with damage to its front bumper and without a license plate, has been impounded, but the driver remains at large.

The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Drexel University students, who frequently walk in the area, expressed concerns about the ongoing issue of speeding and pedestrian safety. “There have been so many close calls with people not paying attention,” said Drexel student Noah Joffe. “It’s sad. I feel bad for that woman and her family. The city needs to figure out a plan to help stop these accidents.”

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to identify and locate the driver responsible for the fatal hit-and-run. The vehicle was registered to a local address, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

This tragic event highlights the urgent need for improved pedestrian safety measures in high-traffic areas like University City. As the community mourns the loss of Meaza Brown, her death serves as a somber reminder of the dangers pedestrians face and the importance of holding reckless drivers accountable.