Philly flight attendant dies after burglary attack

The city mourns the loss of Amadou Thiam, a 50-year-old flight attendant whose life was tragically cut short following a violent burglary. Thiam, known for his warm smile and professionalism, succumbed to his injuries two days after being found critically injured at his residence.

On the evening of November 10, Philadelphia police responded to a burglary in progress on the 2400 block of Federal Street. Upon arrival, they discovered Thiam unresponsive, unclothed, and suffering from severe head injuries at the rear of the property. He was immediately hospitalized in critical condition but sadly passed away two days later.

Authorities have identified two individuals as persons of interest in connection with the burglary and subsequent attack. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in identifying the suspects.

Thiam began his career as a flight attendant in 2011 and was a cherished member of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants. The union described him as a kind and dedicated professional who left a lasting impression on everyone he worked with.

Neighbors shared that Thiam had lived in the residence for about six years and was a valued member of the community. His family has since organized a GoFundMe campaign to support his burial and honor his memory.

The motive behind the burglary and the attack remains unclear. As the investigation continues, the community is left grappling with the senseless loss of a beloved individual.

Philadelphia police are calling on anyone with information to assist in bringing justice for Thiam and his family. If you have any information on the suspect, authorities are pleading that you come forward. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip [CLICK HERE]