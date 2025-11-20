Mystikal Denied Bond, Ordered To Remain In Jail Until 2026 Trial

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A Louisiana judge has refused to grant bail for rapper Mystikal (legal name Michael Lawrence Tyler), ordering him to stay in custody as he faces serious felony charges.

During a tense hearing in Ascension Parish, Judge Steven Tureau rejected Tyler’s request for pretrial release, citing “strong evidence, recidivism concerns and the alleged victim’s fears.”Despite emotional pleas from his mother and business manager — who offered to supervise him if released — the judge remained unconvinced.

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an incident in 2022, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.Prosecutors have accused him of violently assaulting a woman at his Prairieville home, allegedly choking her, taking her keys and phone, and holding her against her will.

The courtroom showdown is now scheduled to begin on March 30, 2026, with a weeklong trial expected. The next courtdate is set for January 21, 2026.

Tyler’s legal troubles stretch back decades: in 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion, serving six years in prison. His attorney, Joel Pearce, maintains his innocence in the current case and has called for a full bond hearing to “test the state’s case.”

If convicted of first-degree rape in Louisiana, Mystikal faces a mandatory life sentence — a possibility that underscored the judge’s decision to deny bond.