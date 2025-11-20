Listen Live
Scam Alert: Beware Of Fake Water Bill Payment Site In Philadelphia

Published on November 20, 2025

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue is urgently warning residents about a fraudulent website masquerading as the city’s official water bill payment portal. The imposter site, myphillywaterbill.com, uses a nearly identical name to the legitimate “MyPhillyWaterBill” site — but it’s a scam.

Officials say scammers are employing a tactic called domain spoofing, creating URLs that closely resemble legitimate city addresses to trick users into sharing payment information.The key red flag? The fraudulent site uses a “.com” domain, while Philadelphia’s genuine payment portal uses “.gov” URLs.

To protect their information, customers should only pay water bills through phila.gov/pay or phila.gov/revenue — the city’s secure, official payment portals.Those who use the online system will need their nine-digit Water Access Code, which can be found on their water bill.

If you believe you may have entered personal or financial data into the fake site, the Department of Revenue advises reporting the incident to the FBI at (215) 418-4000 or filing a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

City officials maintain that legitimate online payments remain secure and free of complications — but they urge vigilance. “Always double-check the URL before sharing any sensitive information,” the Department said.

